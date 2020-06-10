One of the three cops accused of aiding and abetting murder in the George Floyd killing is now a free man.

Thomas Lane, who had been detained for a week, posted a $750,000 bond and walked out of Hennepin County Jail just after 4 p.m. local time Wednesday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Mr. Lane and two other former Minneapolis policemen have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of Floyd, who was killed by Derek Chauvin’s kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes.

The other three ex-officers charged in the case that has wracked the nation since Memorial Day — Mr. Chauvin, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng — are all still in jail.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, said his client accepted bail with conditions and that he is with his wife at an undisclosed location.

Mr. Gray told the Star Tribune that he expects to file a motion to dismiss the charges at his client’s next hearing on June 29.

