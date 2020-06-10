The Trump administration proposed a major rewrite of the asylum system Wednesday curtailing the types of dangers that can qualify for protections and effectively barring those who fear domestic abuse or gang violence from getting asylum.

Administration officials said they are returning asylum to what Congress intended — a protection for racial, political or religious minorities fleeing government persecution, rather than a safety valve for more mundane third world problems.

Under the proposed rule, issued by Homeland Security and the Justice Department, migrants who traveled through other countries to reach the U.S. could be denied asylum. And domestic abuse, personal feuds, endemic crime or gang violence would no longer be considered to be distinct social groups, and therefore would not be on their face a reason to claim asylum.

“That’s not the way the system was designed, It’s not the way it’s supposed to function,” a senior Justice Department official said in describing the change to reporters.

Bogus claims could also be dismissed by an immigration judge without having to go to trial, and judges and asylum officers would also be told to look more skeptically at cases where migrants used fraudulent documents.

Asylum is the protection granted to migrants fleeing persecution who reach U.S. soil. They are similar to refugees, who apply for protection from outside the U.S.

In recent years, the number of asylum cases has soared as Central Americans have streamed north, crossing Mexico to enter the U.S. and demand protections.

Trump administration officials argue that most of those are regular illegal immigrants seeking better jobs or to reunite with family, but making bogus asylum claims to take advantage of U.S. law. Few will end up qualifying, but many use the lengthy process to gain a foothold in the U.S., disappearing into the shadows.

The administration has tried to change that calculus, but Wednesday’s proposal is the most thorough legal attempt yet.

The proposed rule stretches 161 pages, will be published next week, and gives the public 30 days to comment on it. That’s a tighter timeline than usual, suggesting a determination to complete the process during this term of the Trump administration.

If finalized, the rule would would wipe away some immigration case law that’s built up over the years that has complicated the asylum system, in some instances putting claims from political dissidents fleeing government hit squads on par with those facing regular criminal behavior.

Claims involving gangs or domestic violence have been particularly prevalent among the surge of migrants from Central America in recent years, and they’ve helped clog the docket of the nation’s immigration courts.

Andrew R. Arthur, a former immigration judge and now resident fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, said the changes will give asylum officers and immigration judges a bright line to judge cases.

He said it will eliminate some of the incentives that draw illegal immigrants to the U.S., while clearing space on the docket for valid cases.

“They’re trying to deter frivolous claims so that meritorious claims can be heard more quickly,” he said.

Immigrant-rights advocates were incensed, saying the changes would upend the asylum system altogether.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel at the American Immigration Council, said the new definitions regarding persecuted social groups would block nearly all Central Americans from gaining asylum. So would the rules on traversing other countries.

“Under the terms of the proposed rule, only Mexicans, Canadians, and people who come on a non-stop flight can apply for asylum,” he wrote on Twitter.

The new rules come on top of a series of moves the administration already made.

Thanks to deals with Mexico and Central American nations, the U.S. is pushing most asylum-seekers who cross the U.S.-Mexico border back into Mexico to await their cases.

That has deterred a number of people from even making the attempt, Homeland Security says.

And during coronavirus, the Trump administration has triggered a part of public health law that allows immediate expulsion of unauthorized border crossers, cutting numbers down even further.

