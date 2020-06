President Trump announced Wednesday that he’ll resume his campaigning with a rally on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ending a shutdown of more than three months due to the coronavirus.

“They’ve done a great jobs with COVID, as you know, in the state of Oklahoma,” Mr. Trump told reporters.

He also said he plans to hold rallies soon after that in Florida and Texas. The president’s last campaign rally was March 2 in North Carolina.

