President Trump’s job-approval rating has fallen to 39% in the latest Gallup poll released Wednesday, down 10 points amid nationwide protests about racial injustice.

The drop in the president’s approval rating, from his high point less than a month ago, came after the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. Four former police officers have been charged in the black man’s death.

It’s the first time since October 2019 that the president’s approval rating in the Gallup survey has fallen below 40%.

Mr. Trump’s latest approval rating fell significantly among all party groups, Gallup said. This includes drops of seven percentage points among Republicans (to 85%) and independents (to 39%), and nine points among Democrats (to 5%).

Republicans’ approval of Mr. Trump is the lowest it has been in the Gallup poll since September 2018.

The coronavirus shutdowns also have taken a toll on the president’s job approval. Gallup said 47% of Americans approve of the president’s handling of the economy, a decline from 63% in January and 58% in February.

Approval of Mr. Trump’s handling of the economy had not been under 50% since November 2017, when 45% approved, Gallup said.

