Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday formally announced the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in Nuuk, Greenland.

The announcement comes two months after the Trump administration extended a $12.1 million economic aid package to Greenland as part of efforts to boost diplomatic ties and strengthen military presence across the Arctic as China and Russia aim to gain greater access to the region.

China has said it is planning a “Polar Silk Road” as part of its global ambition to expand its power and influence, while Russia has sought to obtain a military advantage in the region.

“Our presence in Nuuk will enhance the prosperity we share with our friends in Denmark and Greenland, as we work together with other Arctic allies and partners to ensure the stability and sustainability of development in the region,” Mr. Pompeo said in a statement.

The activities of both Beijing and Moscow have led other Arctic nations including the U.S., Canada, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland to develop closer security ties.

Last year, President Trump made headlines after he reportedly expressed interest in purchasing Greenland from Denmark. The allegation gained widespread attention and criticism, particularly from Denmark, which called the idea of purchasing the autonomous territory “absurd.”

Mr. Pompeo said the reopening of the consulate reflects “America’s commitment to deepening our cooperation with the people of Greenland and the entire Kingdom of Denmark.”

“We thank our many partners in Denmark and Greenland for helping us realize this important step forward toward bolstering our cooperation.”

