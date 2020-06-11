SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Two people were killed when a single-engine airplane crashed in a rural area in western Alabama, authorities said.

The Piper PA-32 aircraft went down a few miles (kilometers) outside Selma on Wednesday afternoon, killing the pilot and a passenger, The Selma Times-Journal reported.

Commander James Stockman, a spokeman for the Naval Education andTraining Command, said the two victims were active-duty Navy personnel assigned at Naval Air Station Pensacola. He said he could not release the names of the victims at this time.

Dallas County Coroner Alan Dailey said neither person was from the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to determine the cause of the crash.

