The Dallas Police Department says its time for officers to kneel before George Floyd protesters and activists in an attempt “to end racism.”

A YouTube video published Thursday featuring Police Chief Reneé Hall shows her kneeling with colleagues while imploring citizens to “work together to end racism.”

Commentary that accompanied the video adds: “Before we can move forward we need to pause to listen before we speak. And to kneel before we stand. We join those in law enforcement who are stopping, listening, and kneeling because black lives do matter.”

The video comes two days after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was laid to rest in Houston.

Major television networks broadcast the four-hour service.

“I can breathe. And as long as I’m breathing, justice will be served,” Floyd’s niece Brooklyn Williams said during funeral services at Fountain of Praise Church. “This is not just a murder but a hate crime.”

Floyd’s death during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers in late May has sparked a wave of protests, looting, and riots across the nation.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, faces charges with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three others involved in the arrest are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.