The Justice Department Thursday scolded Montgomery County, Maryland officials saying it is “selectively enforcing” Constitutional rights by allowing an indoor civil rights protest last week, while still imposing its ban on religious gatherings larger than 10 people.

“In identifying the conditions under which gatherings for protest may proceed in Montgomery County, the council should ensure that it imposes no more onerous conditions on gatherings for religious exercise than it does on gatherings for other purposes,” wrote Eric Dreiband, who heads the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The letter addressed to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the Montgomery County Council, praises their decision to allow protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. But Mr. Dreiband also warned county officials that it will not tolerate a double standard when it comes to Constitutional rights.

“We are gratified that you have done so with respect to the freedom of assembly and we urge you to do the same with the freedom of religious exercise,” Mr. Drieband wrote.

The Justice Department cited a protest held on June 2 in Bethesda, Maryland, which involved hundreds of individuals cramming into a local library. Mr. Drieband said that protest ran afoul of the same limit on religious services, the county enacted earlier this year to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“Compliance with the First Amendment is not optional, and the First Amendment protects both free exercise and assembly rights,” Mr. Drieband continued.

Mr. Elrich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.