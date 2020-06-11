President Trump said late Wednesday that “domestic terrorists” have taken over in Seattle, Washington, where some activists have established an “autonomous zone” amid the ongoing national unrest.

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!” the president said on Twitter.

He said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan “are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before.”

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped [sic] IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!” Mr. Trump said.

Protesters have reportedly established a “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in part of Seattle after the city police department vacated one of its precincts amid the ongoing national unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota last month.

Mr. Inslee and Ms. Durkan responded by telling Mr. Trump to butt out.

“A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business,” said Mr. Inslee, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Mr. Trump had made a similar threat to intervene in New York after some of the protests in New York City escalated into looting and violence but ultimately left things up to local officials.

