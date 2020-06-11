The Honor Flight Network said Thursday it has canceled operations this year, scrapping flights that would have brought more than 20,000 veterans to Washington, D.C., to tour war memorials.

In a statement, the organization said the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic are too great, especially given the age of many American military veterans. The Honor Flight Network had initially canceled flights through the end of June but Thursday’s announcement makes it official for the rest of the year.

“Today, we made the very difficult but necessary decision to suspend all trips in 2020,” the organization said. “Thank you to our hubs for remaining creative in how you continue to honor our veterans at this time. And thank you to all our supporters. Planning for 2021 starts now.”

The network is comprised of 125 chapters across the nation. Each chapter sends veterans from its community on free flights to Washington, where the veterans tour popular war memorials.

This year alone, the network said it “would have transported more than 20,000 veterans to Washington.”

Since its inception 15 years ago, the group said it has given free trips to nearly 250,000 veterans.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.