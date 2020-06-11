Chicago cops better not take a knee, the union chief said Thursday.

The new head of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police called the gesture a submissive betrayal to anti-cop demonstrators and said the union will kick out any officers who do so.

John Catanzara told Chicago TV station WFLD, channel 32, that “I don’t believe it’s the time or place to be doing that.”

“If you kneel, you’ll be risking being brought up on charges and thrown out of the lodge,” he told the Fox affiliate.

Some police officers around the country have kneeled before Black Lives Matter and other protesters as a symbolic show of support in the wake of the nationwide demonstrations over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis policeman.

But Mr. Catanzara called it an act of treason for police officers, because those protesters are now calling for abolishing and/or “defunding” police departments.

“Specifically this weekend. This was about defunding and abolishing the police officers. And you’re going to take a knee for that? It’s ridiculous,” he told Fox 32.

The station reported that a Chicago cop kicked out of the FOP could still work for the department but would not have the benefits and protections that the union contract provides.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the threat by Mr. Catanzara unworthy of a response.

“I don’t really think we should credit those kinds of really unfortunate comments. I’m not going to dignify them with any further response,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.