The suspect in the ambush attack on a police precinct in Paso Robles, California, has been shot in a gunfight, the department said Thursday evening.

The Paso Robles Police Department, which had suspect Mason James Lira cornered, tweeted “Suspect down. Several officers wounded.”

The department did not elaborate on how many officers were shot or the condition of Mr. Lira or the cops.

