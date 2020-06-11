The suspect in the ambush attack on a police precinct in Paso Robles, California, has been shot in a gunfight, the department said Thursday evening.

The Paso Robles Police Department, which had suspect Mason James Lira cornered, tweeted “Suspect down. Several officers wounded.”

The department did not elaborate on how many officers were shot or on the condition of Mr. Lira or the cops.

Mr. Lira also is suspected of killing a transient man.

Authorities accuse Mr. Lira, 26, of firing on the Paso Robles Police Department building before dawn Wednesday. They later found a man dead from a close-range gunshot.

The attack came just five days after another ambush attack on law enforcement officers in Santa Cruz County that killed one officer and wounded another.

Anti-cop rhetoric and attacks on officers have been mainstreamed in the past couple of weeks since activists began convulsing the nation over the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd.

But there was nothing directly linking the two California ambushes and Mr. Lira’s father told reporters that this isn’t such a case.

Jose Lira said his son has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, Asperger’s syndrome and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder that he refuses to medicate. He said Mason James Lira often has delusions of being a soldier or special agent in a war zone.

“He lives in a fantasy world,” Jose Lira told The Associated Press. “He doesn’t have a beef with the police.”

