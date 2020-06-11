President Trump will accept the Republican Party’s nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Republican National Committee moved its celebration from North Carolina in a standoff with the Democratic governor over coronavirus restrictions.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Jacksonville was chosen after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper “refused to provide assurances that this celebration could occur in Charlotte.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” she said. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

The event, two years in the making, will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. RNC business will still take place in Charlotte, with 300-plus delegates traveling there in late August.

The RNC moved the nominating event to Jacksonville due “current North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions [that] would not allow for the celebration to occur in Charlotte.” The president’s acceptance of the nomination was expected to draw about 50,000 people.

“Governor Cooper would not work with the RNC to offer guidelines, the celebration of the nomination and the economic impact that goes with it must be moved to Jacksonville,” the RNC said. “Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry have been very welcoming, and we look forward to bringing a safe and exciting celebration to Jacksonville and the surrounding area.”

Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, said Jacksonville “is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history.”

