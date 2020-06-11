Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, on Thursday said he would absolutely vote against authorizing more coronavirus-related economic rescue spending right now.

“At this point, absolutely,” Mr. Johnson, who chairs the top oversight committee in the U.S. Senate, said on CNBC. “I would absolutely vote to redirect, repurpose, or remedy part of the $2.9 trillion, but right now we do not need to authorize more spending — that’s probably the last thing we need to do.”

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Wednesday said he thinks there is a need for another round of federal rescue legislation, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gently suggested that Congress and the White House might need to do more.

Mr. Mnuchin said he would look into whether any leftover money from a small business lending program could be used to assist businesses that have been looted or damaged amid the ongoing protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

