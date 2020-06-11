The Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday approved an amendment to the annual defense policy bill that would require the Pentagon to rename military bases and other assets that are named after Confederate leaders.

This move comes just one day after President Trump flatly declared that his administration “will not even consider” renaming North Carolina’s Fort Bragg, Virginia’s Fort Lee or any other of the 10 Army installations that bear the names of famed Confederate figures.

The White House on Wednesday argued that casting the monikers as racist is absurd, given that the sites have served as key training grounds for patriotic U.S. soldiers who went on to fight in World War II and other conflicts.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who authored the amendment, said in a tweet earlier this week that the legislation would “rename all bases named for Confederate generals.”

“It’s long past time to end the tribute to white supremacy on our military installations,” she said.

According to a summary of the National Defense Authorization Act released by the Senate panel on Thursday, the amendment will establish an eight-person commission that will “study and provide recommendations concerning the removal, names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America, addressing an implementation plan, cost, and criteria for renaming, among other procedures.”

President Trump Thursday afternoon called on GOP senators to not “fall for” the move to rename the bases.

“Seriously failed presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, just introduced an Amendment on the renaming of many of our legendary Military Bases from which we trained to WIN two World Wars,” he tweeted. “Hopefully our great Republican Senators won’t fall for this!

Republican senators, however, appear to be split on the decision of whether to endorse the name changes.

Committee Chairman Sen. James Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican, told reporters that he does not agree with the move, and he thinks “that we should have state input in this thing.”

Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri Republican, meanwhile said, “I don’t have any problem with that at all.”

“If you want to name them after soldiers, there’s been lots of great soldiers since the Civil War,” Mr. Blunt, who chairs the Senate Republican Policy Committee, told reporters.

If confirmed by the House to be added to the bill, both the bipartisan leaders of the Senate panel and Pentagon leaders will each choose four members to sit on the panel. The move to rename all Confederate-linked military assets will be implemented three years after the defense policy bill is enacted.

The move to address the Confederate names across the military has been backed by several Pentagon leaders including Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy.

Just this week, the Navy and Marine Corps banned the use of the Confederate flag from public spaces, aircraft and ships.

The new momentum to rename bases that honor Confederate leaders also comes as Pentagon leaders acknowledge the need to confront racism within the ranks amid the national protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man in police custody, and eye specific actions to prove they are serious in addressing the issue.

