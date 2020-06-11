SEWARD, Neb. (AP) - A sheriff’s department in southeastern Nebraska seized nearly $2 million in cash found in a pickup truck that was pulled over on suspicion of a minor traffic violation, officials there said.

Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance stopped the truck, which had Ohio plates, Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 near Seward for failing to signal a lane change, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

A search of the truck turned up $1.9 million in cash in a duffel bag in the back of the truck, Vance said.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of currency violations and money laundering. Local officials said federal charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

