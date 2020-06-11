President Trump’s campaign team is calling on the television networks to give Joseph R. Biden more — not less — airtime, saying they want the public to get a good look at the former vice president’s struggles on the stump.

The Trump campaign is betting that when it comes to Mr. Biden, all media is not good media.

“The failure to expose the America people to these rambling displays of incoherence, ineptitude, and forgetfulness is depriving voters of a clear picture of Biden’s inability to execute the duties of the office he seeks,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “Stop protecting Biden. Air the events.”

The statement comes after Mr. Biden stumbled at times through a campaign event in Philadelphia, and raised eyebrows for asserting that the death of George Floyd has had a bigger global impact than the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

