President Trump signed an executive order Thursday authorizing sanctions against officials of the International Criminal Court over its investigation into whether U.S. troops committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

The order authorizes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, to block assets in the U.S. of ICC employees involved in the probe. Mr. Pompeo also can block the targeted individuals from entering the U.S.

The White House said the U.S. “has repeatedly rejected the International Criminal Court’s assertions of jurisdiction over United States personnel.”

“The International Criminal Court’s actions are an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “The International Criminal Court was established to provide accountability for war crimes, but in practice it has been an unaccountable and ineffective international bureaucracy that targets and threatens United States personnel as well as personnel of our allies and partners.”

The ICC decided to investigate after prosecutors’ preliminary review in 2017 determined that war crimes may have been committed in Afghanistan and that the court has jurisdiction.

The ICC is based in The Hague in the Netherlands. Mr. Trump has repeatedly challenged the court’s right to prosecute U.S. personnel without American consent.

The president said the U.S. has never been a party to the accord giving the ICC jurisdiction over U.S. forces.

In his order, the president said the ICC’s “illegitimate assertions of jurisdiction over personnel of the United States and certain of its allies … threatens to subject current and former United States Government and allied officials to harassment, abuse, and possible arrest.”

“These actions on the part of the ICC, in turn, threaten to infringe upon the sovereignty of the United States and impede the critical national security and foreign policy work of United States Government and allied officials, and thereby threaten the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” Mr. Trump wrote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.