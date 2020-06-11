The Trump campaign is requiring people who want to attend President Trump’s rally next week in Oklahoma to agree not to sue anyone if they contract the COVID-19 disease.

The sign-up page for tickets on the campaign’s web site has a disclaimer notifying attendees that “by clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

“By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” the disclaimer states.

Mr. Trump is returning to the campaign trail on June 19 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the first time since the outbreak closed many businesses and public arenas. His last campaign rally was on March 2 in North Carolina.

The arena has a capacity of about 19,000. Campaign officials haven’t said whether there will be any social distancing at rallies, or whether attendees will be encouraged to wear masks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.