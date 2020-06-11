Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday Virginia colleges and universities can begin to reopen for in-person instruction.

Although colleges and universities are encouraged to continue to do remote learning where practical, they can start to offer in-person classes related to technical training, like labs, must limit gatherings to 50 people or less and have to submit a plan for reopening to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

“As we look to phases two and three and beyond, and as institutions begin to shift to in-person instruction and campus activities, expect a new normal,” said SCHEV Director Peter Blake at the press conference Thursday. “More courses will be taught in an online or hybrid manner, classes will be small, schedules will be staggered, residents’ life will be spread out, food service will be offered in nontraditional ways and large scale events such as performing arts and athletics will be a new experience.”

The plans submitted to SCHEV have to address how the school will repopulate, monitor for infectious disease, contain the spread of disease if detected and provide considerations for closing again.

