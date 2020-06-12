Apple and YouTube plan to spend $100 million each on initiatives involving racial justice and amplifying black voices.

Both Apple and Google, which owns YouTube, previously pledged big bucks to Black Lives Matter and social justice causes in the aftermath of civil unrest spreading nationwide following the May 25 death of George Floyd, but they have anted up with massive sums this week.

Apple, which previously said it would match 2-to-1 all employee donations in June as part of its social justice commitment, now plans to spend $100 million on a racial equity and justice initiative.

“Beginning in the United States and expanding globally over time, the initiative will challenge the systemic barriers to opportunity and dignity that exist for communities of color and particularly for the black community with special focus on issues of education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a video published on Twitter.

Google previously said it would send $12 million to organizations it says are working to address racial inequities, with initial $1 million grants going to the Center for Policing Equity and the Equal Justice Initiative.

Now, YouTube said it will invest $100 in a multiyear effort to amplify black voices. On Saturday, YouTube said it would host a livestreamed fundraiser for the Equal Justice Initiative, as an example of the content it intends to elevate on its platform.

“Through the month of June, our Spotlight channel will highlight racial justice issues, including the latest perspectives from the Black community on YouTube alongside historical content, educational videos, and protest coverage,” said YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in a statement on YouTube’s blog. “This content showcases incredibly important stories about the centuries-long fight for equity.”

Big Tech’s big investments in Black Lives Matter and social justice issues do not stop with Apple and Google. Facebook and Amazon have also each pledged $10 million to black advocacy groups.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.