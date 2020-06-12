BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Police in Billings are investigating a fatal stabbing and have two people in custody, Lt. Brandon Wooley said Friday.

Officers responded to a disturbance at about 1:15 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed to death. Officers identified a vehicle and persons of interest.

The vehicle was stopped by Yellowstone County deputies at about 2 a.m., Wooley said. A man and woman from Billings were taken into custody for parole violations. No formal charges have been filed related to the stabbing.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Officers are not searching for any other suspects, Wooley said.

