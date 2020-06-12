The University of California system — including the liberal campus in Berkeley — has been called out for inconsistency and delay in overseeing the return of American Indian remains and artifacts to proper tribes, says a state auditor in a new report.

California auditors found divergent approaches at campuses in Berkeley, Davis, and Los Angeles to return human remains and cultural objects to respective tribes under federal and state law, with Berkeley’s approach the most cumbersome and often stymieing repatriation efforts.

Overall, Berkeley has returned less than 20% of its artifacts, says the report.

“For example, unlike the other two campuses, Berkeley regularly required tribes to submit additional evidence for affiliation beyond what the tribe provided in its claim, which can extend the time before it returns the remains and artifacts,” wrote Elaine M. Howle, California State Auditor, in her report published this week.

The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990 and its state counterpart, CalNAGPRA, require museums and state agencies to return Native American human remains and cultural objects to recognized tribes.

Berkeley holds some 496,000 pieces in its inventory as of 2019, according to the audit. Approximately 19% — or some 96,000 items — have been returned.

In a letter accompanying the report, UC President Janet Napolitano agreed to adopt recommendations, including publishing a systemwide policy no later than August.

“The University understands the need for a stronger policy to better effectuate repatriation of Native American human remains and cultural items, and to improve our relationships with Native American communities,” wrote Ms. Napolitano.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.