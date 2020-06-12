A North Carolina man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to burn down a black church in Virginia, the Justice Department announced Friday.

John Malcolm Baresville, 63, of Catawaba, North Carolina, telephoned the church in Virginia Beach, Virginia last Sunday morning, according to court documents. Although the court records did not identify the church, local media outlets say it is the New Hope Baptist Church.

A pair of church members heard the call on speaker phone and said the voice told them, “you [racial slur] need to shut up,” and threatened to set the church on fire, prosecutors said.

The phone call came several days after one of the church leaders took part in a prayer vigil and demonstration for George Floyd, court documents revealed.

The FBI traced the phone number to a cell phone belonging to Mr. Bareswell, who works in Virginia Beach, according to court documents.

Mr. Bareswell denied making the call, insisting he was asleep at the time, court documents said. But a review of his phone revealed that Mr. Bareswell had searched for information about predominantly black churches in the area, including the one that received the call, according to prosecutors. He also searched for “Black Lives Matter protest held in Virginia,” the criminal complaint said.

Cell phone data also revealed that a call was placed to the church last Sunday, the Justice Department said.

“Threats meant to silence or intimidate people because of their race or religion, like the one allegedly made here, have our highest priority,” said U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger. “No one should be made to fear for their safety or the safety of their church for speaking out, and we will seek justice for victims of those who allegedly violate that right.”

