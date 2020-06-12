America’s coronavirus reopening has also meant a surge of smuggling at the southern border, with a significant rise in both illegal immigrants and drugs being nabbed in May, according to the latest data Friday from Homeland Security.

Customs and Border Protection said its agents and officers encountered 23,118 unauthorized migrants last month, up from fewer than 17,000 in April — an increase of 38%.

CBP also doubled its seizures of cocaine in May, and methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl seizures rose as well.

Acting CBP chief Mark Morgan said those are all reasons to push forward with President Trump’s border wall.

“Wherever we have built a new border wall system, drug and human smuggling activities have decreased,” he said.

The border is still under a public health order allowing most illegal immigrants to be quickly expelled from the country.

According to CBP, 96% of those nabbed were processed in under two hours, which the agency said has helped reduce the amount of contact time, cutting risks of COVID-19 spread.

The 23,000 people nabbed, while ticking back up, is a massive improvement compared to a year ago, when more than 144,000 illegal immigrants were encountered. That included an all-time record for parents and children, with more than 100,000 nabbed.

The composition of the illegal flow has also dramatically changed over the past year.

In May 2019, 72% of all unauthorized migrants were parents or children — mostly from Central America. Last month parents and children made up just 9% of the flow, and the vast majority who were nabbed were single adult Mexican males.

Most of that change is due to the deal Mexico reached last year with Mr. Trump, under threat of crippling tariffs. Under that deal, Mexico stepped up its own border enforcement, and agreed to expand a program taking back many non-Mexicans who cross its territory en route to the U.S.

By late last year, the record numbers had dropped to more manageable levels.

Then the administration’s further tightening when the coronavirus struck cut into the flow even more.

