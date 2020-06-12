Former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton renewed impeachment controversy Friday, alleging in his book that President Trump committed “Ukraine-like transgressions” throughout his foreign policy decisions.

A new press release for Mr. Bolton’s upcoming book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” accuses Democrats of committing “impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy.”

The release goes on to tease that Mr. Bolton “documents exactly what those were” in the book, which will be published on June 23.

Mr. Bolton’s allegations made him a key player in President Trump’s impeachment case in January, although the former national security adviser received strong backlash from both parties for hinting his accusations in the media but not cooperating with the investigation.

His book reportedly asserts Mr. Trump told him military aid to Ukraine was being blocked until that country turned over information on political rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, and on whether Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

Those claims were at the center of the Democrats’ case, which accused Mr. Trump of using military aid to leverage Ukraine into opening investigations into Mr. Biden, now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

The Trump defense team rallied against the allegations, arguing they were unconfirmed and a desperate, last-minute ploy to undermine the president’s case.

Senate Democrats used Mr. Bolton’s information to ramp up pressure on vulnerable Senate Republicans to support their push for key witnesses, which did not succeed.

Mr. Trump was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the House, but acquitted of all charges in the Senate — both on stark party-line votes.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.