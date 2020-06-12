Vice President Mike Pence said Friday the administration is working in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd to help blacks overcome decades of “failed policies of liberal Democratic leadership.”

During a stop at a machining plant in Sarver, Pennsylvania, Mr. Pence said the anger of many blacks at the killing of Floyd by police in Minneapolis goes beyond police misconduct.

“The truth is, many African American families in our major cities, for more than a half a century, have labored under failed policies of liberal Democratic leadership depriving them of jobs and opportunities in education excellence,” Mr. Pence said. “That’s why yesterday President Trump made it clear, we’re going to work with law enforcement and community leaders to find ways that we can improve and give them more tools and more resources. But we’re going to work to expand jobs and opportunities and education excellence for African-American families, and all the families of our major cities.”

He said expanding school choice will be a major part of the administration’s initiatives.

“It’s not just about jobs, it’s also about making sure that young people coming up have access to the kind of education, including vocational training that they need to enter jobs and great workplaces,” he said. “The president and I are going to keep working every single day to give African American families in our cities and every family the right to choose where their children go to school, whether that’s a public or private or parochial or religious school.”

The president on Thursday outlined four steps to address civil unrest over Floyd’s death, including a pending executive order encouraging police departments to adopt better training on de-escalating conflicts.

Mr. Pence said “there’s no excuse for what happened to George.”

But he added, “There’s also no excuse for rioting and looting and the violence that ensued here in Pittsburgh and around the country.”

“We respect the concerns and freedoms of peaceful protesters,” the vice president said. “We’re going to continue to listen. We’re going to have ears to hear, we’re going to learn, and we’re going to lead. But we’re not going to defund the police.”

He said his uncle was a police officer in Chicago for 25 years.

“I think all of you know, most of the men and women who serve in law enforcement every single day, who put on the uniform and stand on the thin blue line, are really the best of us,” Mr. Pence said.

