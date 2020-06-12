The Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks will allow baristas to wear apparel sporting “Black Lives Matter” after initially saying it wouldn’t.

On Friday, three Starbucks executives penned a letter posted to the company’s website stating the company will allow workers to wear a “BLM pin or t-shirt.”

“We trust you to do what’s right while never forgetting Starbucks is a welcoming third place where all are treated with dignity and respect,” said the statement from Roe Brewer, Rossann Williams and Zing Shaw.

A day earlier, Starbucks drew backlash from progressives after an internal memo surfaced discouraging baristas from wearing clothing with political messaging.

The latest twist was welcomed by the Human Rights Campaign, a liberal advocacy group.

“We are pleased to see that Starbucks has listened to the voices of their Black employees and their allies and have changed their position to allow baristas to show their support for the righteous protesters who are demanding justice for centuries of racial violence,” said Alphonso David, President of HRC.

