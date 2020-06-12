President Trump said he would “go on and do other things” if he loses his reelection bid, but believes it would be “a very sad thing for our country” if Democrat Joseph R. Biden wins in November.

Asked by Fox News’ Harris Faulkner about Mr. Biden’s claim that Mr. Trump will try to “steal” the election, Mr. Trump replied, “Certainly if I don’t win, I don’t win. I mean, you know, [I’d] go on and do other things.”

But he said Mr. Biden is not able to handle the rigors of the presidency.

“Look, Joe is just not all there. Everybody knows it,” Mr. Trump said. “And it’s sad when you look at it and you see it, you see it for yourself. He’s created his own sanctuary city in the basement of wherever he is. And he doesn’t come out.”

Mr. Biden is leading the president in national polls, and in most polling averages in battleground states.

