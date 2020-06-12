Iraq and the U.S. on Friday confirmed their commitment to continue drawing down the number of American forces from Iraq and maintain discussions about the future of the Washington-Baghdad relationship.

For the last six years, U.S. and coalition forces have been positioned in Iraq with the primary mission of defeating the Islamic State terror group. Officials now say Iraqi troops now have the ability to combat the ISIS insurgents by themselves.

“Over the coming months the U.S. would continue reducing forces from Iraq and discuss with the Government of Iraq the status of remaining forces as both countries turn their focus towards developing a bilateral security relationship based on strong mutual interests,” according to a joint statement from U.S. and Iraqi officials published Friday morning.

“The United States reiterated that it does not seek nor request permanent bases or a permanent military presence in Iraq,” the statement said, adding that the Iraqi government will remain committed to protecting international coalition forces and their bases that remain in the country.

According to the statement, the two governments are aiming to “likely” meet in Washington next month for a Strategic Dialogue Higher Coordination Committee meeting.

