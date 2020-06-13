WYANDANCH, N.Y. (AP) - A man was killed and seven people were wounded in what police say was a gang-related shooting at a Long Island house party early Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting around 1:30 a.m. in Wyandanch, Suffolk County police said.

Six men and a woman were being treated for gunshot wounds. Two of the men are in serious condition, police said.

Their names have not been made public. No arrests have been made.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.