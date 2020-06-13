SEAFORD, Del. (AP) - Delaware police have arrested a New York man on assault and threatening charges after he allegedly shot his stepfather in the foot with a pellet gun.

State police said troopers were sent to Seaford at about 8:15 p.m. Friday for a domestic incident.

Police said in a news release that when troopers arrived, they were told that Shane Sewsaud, 40, of New York City, was intoxicated and had shot his 69-year-old stepfather with a pellet gun “for unknown reasons.” After being shot, the victim called a neighbor. Police said that when questioned by the neighbor, Sewsaud began arguing with him and threatened to kill him.

Sewsaud was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threatening.

Sewsaud was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.

The injured victim was treated at a nearby hospital for his injury.

