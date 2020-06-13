BALTIMORE (AP) - Police in Baltimore say five people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

The Baltimore Sun reports that officers were sent to the Fells Point neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting at about 1:15 a.m. They found two 28-year-old women and a 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The three victims were taken to area hospitals for what appeared to be non-fatal gunshot wound injuries, police said.

A short time later, police were sent to area hospitals to investigate a report of a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old man seeking treatment. Investigators said they believe the two men were also shot during the same incident.

Baltimore city councilman Zeke Cohen was with liquor board inspectors in Fells Point at the time of the shooting, attempting to oversee a plan to close the square at 11 p.m.

Cohen said large crowds have recently gathered to drink alcohol at Broadway Square, causing a public nuisance by urinating and defecating throughout the neighborhood.

“I heard a number of shots and turned around to see just a very chaotic scene,” he said.

Cohen said he has spoken with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young about the incident.

“They’re working to formulate a plan,” Cohen said. “We cannot have during a global pandemic huge groups of people congregating and people being shot in a public square.”

