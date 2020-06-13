PHOENIX (AP) - A 54-year-old man has been arrested and accused of arson in a massive fire the night of June 7 at a four-story apartment complex under construction in downtown Phoenix.

Ted Hopkins was arrested and jailed Friday night on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage, a weapons violation and endangerment, police and fire officials said Saturday.

Online court records don’t list a defense lawyer for Hopkins who could comment on his behalf about the allegations.

Officials previously said the apartment complex was 40 percent built and that many of the 200 firefighters responding to the fire protected nearby buildings as the fire spread.

Officials said the fire affected an entire city block, and Fire Department videos and photographs showed towering flames and plumes of smoke.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation was conducted by the Phoenix fire and police departments and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

