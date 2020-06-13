Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore caution fellow critics of President Trump late Friday against ruling out the possibility of him winning another term in November.

Mr. Moore, who notably predicted Mr. Trump would be elected in 2016, warned during an interview that Democrats should not assume the president is guaranteed to lose the race.

“Here is what I think I know. Never take Trump for granted,” Mr. Moore told MSNBC host Joy Reid. “If anybody is sitting at home right now thinking oh, man, we’ve got this one in the bag. ‘Whoa, did you hear him today? He said he’s done more for black people than Abraham Lincoln. Whoa! We’re going to win!’ No. No.”

Mr. Moore was referring to an interview aired by Fox News earlier Friday in which Mr. Trump claimed to have “done more for the black community than any other president,” adding, “let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good, although it’s always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result.”

Appearing on MSNBC afterward, the acclaimed “Bowling for Columbine” filmmaker noted the president has said and done several things over the years that people falsely assumed would “do him in” or end his term early.

“I’m telling you. I’m warning you and I’m begging you, please, do not sell this man short. He has pulled off so many things, so many times. If you’re a New Yorker, you watched it for 40 years and failed to warn the rest of us,” said Mr. Moore.

Mr. Moore, 66, endorsed former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 after the filmmaker’s preferred candidate, Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, abandoned his bid for the party’s nomination. He subsequently stumped for Mr. Sanders while he ran to be the Democratic nominee in this year’s contest before the senator suspended his campaign in April.

Speaking to Ms. Reid, the filmmaker predicted that presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden will receive a majority of the votes cast in November’s presidential election. However, he cautioned that Mr. Biden risks following in the footsteps of Ms. Clinton by not winning votes in the states where they ultimately matter the most.

“Hillary won the popular vote by 3 million votes,” Mr. Moore noted. “I think, honest to God, I think Joe Biden will win the popular vote by 5 million, maybe 7 million. I think it will be a huge popular vote victory for the Democrat. But that does not mean that we’re going to win the electoral states that we need to win.”

