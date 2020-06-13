The D.C. Department of Health reported a new peak in community spread of the coronavirus on Saturday.

DOH reset the District’s count of the sustained decrease of community spread back to day nine out of 14 required to move on to phase two of reopening. On Friday, the District was on day 11.

Health officials measure community spread by looking at the date of symptom onset rather than when someone was tested, which means there is a delay in determining new data points. This new peak occurred on June 4, with 63 people reported symptom onset on that day.

An additional five District residents died of COVID-19, including a 103-year-old woman, and 55 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday.

