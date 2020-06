OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Omaha.

KMTV-TV reports that officers responded just before 2 a.m. Saturday to the scene in the Capitol District. Police say the victim and a suspect were transported to a hospital, where the victim died from his injuries.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim or suspect.

