PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The sentencing for a man convicted of fatally stabbing two people who tried to stop his racist tirade against two young black women on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train has been set for June 23.

Logistical details of the Jeremy Christian’s sentencing amid the coronavirus pandemic will be forthcoming, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Much of the challenge will be in maintaining physical distancing during the hearing because of the number of victims, victims’ relatives, media and members of the public who are interested in witnessing the proceeding.

A jury in February found Christian guilty of the deaths of Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best. He also was convicted of attempted murder for stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher and assault and menacing for shouting slurs and throwing a bottle at a black woman on another light rail train the day before the May 26, 2017, stabbings.

In front of people on the MAX train and with cellphone and surveillance cameras recording, Christian stabbed the three men as it pulled into Northeast Portland’s Hollywood Transit Center.

