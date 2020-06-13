The U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea hung a “Black Lives Matter” banner on its facade Saturday.

“The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change,” the embassy said on its official Twitter account. “Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society.”Ambassador Harry Harris, a Navy veteran who is reportedly considering leaving his diplomatic post, cited the work of the late civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.”When Dr. Benjamin Mays delivered Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s eulogy in 1968, he said Dr. King’s ‘unfinished work on earth must truly be our own,’” Mr. Harris tweeted. “Recent weeks remind us that MLK’s work remains unfinished. Friends, I believe that work falls on each of us today.”

He added, “I believe in what President JFK said on June 10, 1963 at American University: ‘If we cannot now end our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity.’ USA is a free & diverse nation…from that diversity we gain our strength.”

Mr. Harris was appointed to the ambassadorship by President Trump in 2018.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.