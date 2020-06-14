Police in California arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a drowning death in a swimming pool.

Masoud Bitarafan, 34, was arrested in connection with the June 13 death in Claremont, The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reports.

A 39-year-old man was not breathing and did not have a pulse when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a residential area, the Claremont Police Department said in a statement.

The man was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and later pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Investigators examined surveillance footage and police allege the man was held underwater.

The Pasadena resident was arrested Sunday and held at the Claremont City Jail in lieu of $5 million bail.

Bitarafan is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

