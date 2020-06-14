George P. Bush — Texas land commissioner and son of former presidential hopeful Jeb Bush — has drawn a line in the sand for any protesters who aspire to damage the Alamo.

“Don’t mess withe the Alamo,” Mr. Bush said in a tweet on Saturday after rumors began to circulate that alternative factions might be targeting the iconic Alamo in San Antonio — which comes under the care of his office.

“The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas Liberty. And it will be defended. My office is closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protesters who are threatening to come to the Alamo,” Mr. Bush said.

“Rest assured we have already deployed, for several weeks and will continue to do so, the Alamo Rangers in partnership with San Antonio Police Department, the Department of Public Safety and The National Guard to protect this sacred site,” Mr. Bush continued.

“My message to the protesters is simple: Don’t mess with The Alamo,” he said.

The current structure in San Antonio — which has three-foot thick limestone block walls — was built in 1758, but originally founded as the Chapel of the Mission San Antonio de Valero in 1718. New security fencing was recently installed at the site. A nearby war memorial has already been tagged with red paint.

Mr. Bush, who counts George W. Bush as his uncle and George H.W. Bush as his grandfather, recently endorsed President Trump’s reelection campaign.

“President Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism. I endorsed President Trump in the 2016 election cycle and plan to do so again in 2020,” Mr. Bush said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Tribune.

