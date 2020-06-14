Russia and Turkey have postponed a series of talks that were expected to focus on their opposing roles in conflicts in Libya and Syria.

Libya — which has been locked in a civil war since 2014 — has gone without a stable government since a 2011 rebellion ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Syria, meanwhile, is in its 10th year of a conflict that has forced over half of its population to flee their homes, while over 11 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

The Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday that the Russian and Turkish ministers “will continue contacts and talks in the period ahead. Minister-level talks will be held at a later date.”

The U.N. in recent years recognized a Libyan government in Tripoli born out of U.N.-mediated talks in 2015. Qatar and Italy have supported Tripoli, although Turkey has emerged as its biggest backer. On the other side, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, France and Egypt are seen to back rebel commander Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey and Russia, who back opposing sides in the ongoing Syrian civil war, agreed to a cease-fire in Idlib on March 5, but airstrikes in the region have resumed in recent weeks.

