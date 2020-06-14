Sunday is National Flag Day, and the six days that follow are National Flag Week. Amid continuing public unrest and in the middle of marking his 74th birthday, President Trump has offered his take on America’s most enduring and potent symbol.

“The American flag represents the unity of our country and its people. No matter what may divide us, Old Glory should be revered and cherished, as a symbol of all that makes America the greatest country in the world,” Mr. Trump said in his Flag Day proclamation, which lauds not only soldiers and military vets but the healthcare community which continues to see the nation through the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we honor our beautiful flag on this day and throughout this week, let us vow never to forget the tremendous sacrifices made by patriots from generation to generation to ensure that the red, white, and blue continues to fly high and free. Today, and every day, I am proud to join my fellow Americans in standing tall and saluting our great American flag,” Mr. Trump advised.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.