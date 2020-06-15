CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities were investigating Monday after two girls died when they became trapped on a hammock by some falling bricks.
The hammock was tried to a tree and a brick pillar, police said. The pillar collapsed and fell on the 13- and 14-year-old on Sunday night, according to police.
Officers freed the girls, who were taken to a hospital, where they later died of their injuries.
No names have been released.
