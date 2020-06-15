VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Three people were hospitalized after being shot near an oceanfront area in Virginia over the weekend, according to police.

Virginia Beach officers were responding to the sound of gunfire at a street near the Atlantic Ocean just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police later received reports that two other people had also been shot nearby, according to the department. The three victims were taken to a hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Authorities did not comment further on the circumstances leading to the shooting or identify the victims.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.