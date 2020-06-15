PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota’s attorney general has concluded the fatal shooting by Rapid City police last month was a justified use of deadly force.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation on Monday released a summary on the death of Anthony Angel.

The 30-year-old Rapid City man was killed May 13 after police stopped a vehicle that was under surveillance for possible illegal drug activity.

According to the summary, Angel was a passenger in the vehicle and refused to identify himself when asked by police.

The attorney general’s report says Angel got out of the vehicle, backed away from officers and aimed a handgun at them. It says shots were exchanged and Angel was hit twice,

Angel fired two rounds, one which hit the windshield of a patrol car and the other struck the ground in front of the officers, the report said.

Angel died the following day at Monument Hospital in Rapid City.

“As Attorney General it is my conclusion that the use of lethal force and discharge of a duty weapon by the Rapid City Police Officer was justified,” said Ravnsborg.

The Division of Criminal Investigation assisted by the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), and the South Dakota Highway Patrol, investigated the incident.

