Ben Carson, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, suggested Monday that President Trump might soften his hard-line stance against athletes and others kneeling during the National Anthem before games as a form of social protest.

“Well, I don’t think he has manifested as much animosity in that region lately. And I think we just continue to work him. He’ll get there,” Mr. Carson told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Mr. Carson said athletes kneeling during the national anthem should make clear why they’re kneeling.

“I think most of them are kneeling because you know, they want to protest some brutality in the police forces,” he said. “They need to make that very clear. And of course, now that that has been brought to national attention, I’m not sure if it needs to continue.”

Mr. Trump recently slammed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees over the issue, saying Mr. Brees should not have walked back comments in which the quarterback said he would never agree with anyone “disrespecting” the flag.

Mr. Carson also said he has not met anyone within the Trump administration who is a racist.

“I find real racists are the people who look at me and say he’s black, therefore he has to think this way,” he said. “And if he doesn’t think this way, then he must be an Uncle Tom, he must be a race traitor, he must be this or any horrible thing they can think of. That is very racist.”

