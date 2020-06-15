Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s joint fundraising operation with the Democratic National Committee announced Monday that they raised $80 million last month.

The campaign said that over half of the donors were first-time givers.

“I’m humbled and honored that you have put your trust in me as your presumptive Democratic nominee. And I’m incredibly honored by the support I’ve received from you all,” Mr. Biden said in a message to supporters. “Just a few months ago, people were ready to write this campaign off. Now, we are making huge dents in Donald Trump’s war chest. Every single dollar is going to make sure he is only a one-term president.”

It marked the operation’s biggest monthly haul of 2020.

