Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday that President Trump appears indifferent to whether Americans get the coronavirus if they attend his coming rally.

The New York Democrat said Mr. Trump’s decision to hold a campaign rally Saturday in Oklahoma while requiring people in attendance to waive the Trump campaign’s liability if the rally-goers get the novel coronavirus was evidence of Mr. Trump’s apathy.

“I guess he worries that they might get it but he doesn’t care,” Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor. “That’s the superficiality of this president.”

Mr. Trump’s team has urged those headed to the Oklahoma rally to take proper health care precautions to defend against the coronavirus. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Monday that each of the attendees will be given masks and a temperature check before entering the rally in Oklahoma on Saturday.

Mr. Schumer also accused Mr. Trump and his administration of muzzling administration officials from briefing Senate Democrats.

“You can’t listen to President Trump when it comes to health care, whether it comes to hydroxychloroquine or anything about the coronavirus itself,” Mr. Schumer said Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.